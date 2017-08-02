Man shot outside north Nashville market dies

Steven Murray died after being shot outside the market. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A man who was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday night has died in the hospital, according to Metro police.

Steven Murray, 48, was shot in the head outside Bud’s Market on Buchanan Street as he was backing his car out of the parking lot.

Detectives said Murray pulled up and entered the market. He exited with a man who got into the adjacent vehicle as Murray got into his. Someone in the adjacent vehicle then shot Murray. Police said the motive is unclear.

Police are pursuing leads as they attempt to identify the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

