Loaded handgun found in passenger's carry-on at BNA

This handgun was found by TSA officers on Wednesday morning. (Source: TSA)

TSA officers recovered a loaded firearm from a carry-on bag at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The Ruger .380 caliber handgun was found in a passenger's bag around 6 a.m.

Airport police took possession of the bag and tracked down the owner.

Firearms are allowed to be stored in checked baggage as long as they are unloaded inside of a proper carrying case and are declared to the airline.

This is the 48th firearm that TSA officers have found at the BNA security checkpoint so far this year. A total of 80 firearms were found last year.

Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could face civil penalties from the TSA.

