Ex-Lady Vol Brooke-Marciniak cycling to benefit Pat Summitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee guard Michelle Brooke-Marciniak plans to join a group of cyclists riding from Knoxville to Key West this fall to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The ride is taking place Oct. 17-28 and will stretch for 1,098 miles, one for each of the victories Summitt earned as the Tennessee women's basketball coach. Each cyclist plans to raise $10,000 for the foundation, which fights Alzheimer's disease by supporting the Pat Summitt Clinic.

Brooke-Marciniak played for Tennessee from 1993-96. She helped Tennessee win the 1996 national title and was named the most valuable player of that year's Final Four.

Summitt led Tennessee to eight national titles before stepping down in April 2012, one year after announcing she had early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type. She died last year at the age of 64.

