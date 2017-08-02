Tennessee's highest ranking Gangster Disciple pleads guilty

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A high-ranking member of an organized criminal gang has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in a Tennessee federal court.

The Jackson Sun reported on Tuesday that Byron Purdy, known as the "Governor of Governors for Tennessee," pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana. The plea agreement says Purdy was the highest-ranking Gangster Disciple in Tennessee and a high-ranking authority in other states.

Purdy is alleged to have been involved in several attacks on both fellow and rival gang members. Court documents cite that in one 2002 incident, Purdy attacked and injured a rival gang member who apparently denied him access to a Jackson nightclub.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.