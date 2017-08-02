Tennessee clinic denies allegations in opioid lawsuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - One of seven defendants in the "opioid epidemic" lawsuit filed by three Tennessee district attorneys general has denied all allegations in a response.

Local news outlets report that Kingsport-based Center Pointe Medical Center LLC filed the response on Tuesday, denying allegations that the clinic contributed to northeast Tennessee's opioid epidemic by illegally selling opioids in the region. The response also asks to have the terms "black market," ''drug dealers" and "pill mill" removed when the clinic is mentioned in the lawsuit.

District attorneys general Tony Clark, Barry Staubus and Dan Armstrong filed the lawsuit in June against Center Pointe and six other defendants, which include pharmaceutical companies and one doctor. None of the other defendants have filed a response.

Center Pointe demanded a jury at the end of its response.

