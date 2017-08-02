Rutherford County ethics committee dismisses complaint from citizen's group

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner.More >>
A terrifying scene unfolded inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville when a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone on Tuesday night.More >>
When you think of Vanderbilt University, groundbreaking medical research, a top-notch law school and other superlatives may come to mind, but now there's something else.More >>
One of seven defendants in the "opioid epidemic" lawsuit filed by three Tennessee district attorneys general has denied all allegations in a response.More >>
A high-ranking member of an organized criminal gang has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in a Tennessee federal court.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that Tennessee Valley Authority can't use its "15-foot rule" for removing trees until it submits an environmental impact statement.More >>
Former Tennessee guard Michelle Brooke-Marciniak plans to join a group of cyclists riding from Knoxville to Key West this fall to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.More >>
The Goodlettsville All-Stars, a team chosen from the very best of the Goodlettsville Little League, is hoping to make it back to the World Series.More >>
An ethics committee in Rutherford County has decided to dismiss a complaint a citizen's group brought against the firm contracted to do the county's legal work.More >>
Julius Forrest, 16, was last seen at a Franklin group home on July 11. Police say they are concerned that Forrest might be in danger.More >>
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >>
A terrifying scene unfolded inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville when a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone on Tuesday night.More >>
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >>
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
Police believe a case of road rage is behind an early morning shooting near downtown Nashville.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Metro police said there was a shootout involving two different groups on the 3700 block of Village Trail around 8:20 p.m.More >>
