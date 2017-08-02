Rutherford County ethics committee dismisses complaint - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford County ethics committee dismisses complaint from citizen's group

MURFREESBORO, TN

An ethics committee in Rutherford County has decided to dismiss a complaint a citizen's group brought against the firm contracted to do the county's legal work.

You may remember News 4 told you that the Rutherford Neighborhood Alliance made claims the firm broke state law and overbilled the taxpayers.

That firm is Hudson, Reed and McCreary.

On Monday, the ethics committee voted 3 to 1 not to refer the matter to the district attorney.

Josh McCreary, a partner in the law firm, said they were pleased because there was "no merit" to the complaint.

