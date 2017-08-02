Franklin PD asking for help finding 16-year-old runaway - WSMV Channel 4

Franklin PD asking for help finding 16-year-old runaway

Posted: Updated:
Julius Forrest (Source: Franklin Police Department) Julius Forrest (Source: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin police are asking for help finding a runaway teenager.

Julius Forrest, 16, was last seen at a Franklin group home on July 11.

Police say they are concerned that Forrest might be in danger.

Anyone with information on Forrest’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-794-2513.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.