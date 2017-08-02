Goodlettsville All-Stars preparing for another World Series run

The Goodlettsville All-Stars, a team chosen from the very best of the Goodlettsville Little League, is hoping to make it back to the World Series.

The team met for a practice Wednesday morning.

“Mostly our infield game, a pregame stuff, and hitting,” said 13-year-old third baseman Tyler Nix.

The Goodlettsville All-Stars have already won their district and state championships but have to beat Alabama on Friday to go to the Little League World Series.

“They got a big kid that throws fast, but when you get to this point of the tournament, you expect to see a lot of great teams,” said manager Chris Hood.

"They look pretty good but feel like we can beat them,” Nix added.

The game is at 10 a.m. Friday in Georgia. It may be on ESPN or ESPN 3, depending on how the day goes. If they win that, then it's on to Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.

“It’ll be awesome to be on TV and playing all these other countries and stuff. It’ll be real fun,” Nix said.

The team has a GoFundMe account to raise money for their expenses. Click here for more information.

