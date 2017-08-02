Virginia man arrested in connection to Lewis County murder - WSMV Channel 4

Virginia man arrested in connection to Lewis County murder

Dennis Lee Seale (Source: TBI) Dennis Lee Seale (Source: TBI)
HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) -

A Virginia man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in Lewis County earlier this month.

Brian Deavers was found dead inside his home on Talley Street in Hohenwald on July 25.

Police said they found evidence linking Dennis Lee Seale, of Rochelle, VA, to the crime.

Virginia state troopers arrested Seale on Tuesday after the TBI secured a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

Seale is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

