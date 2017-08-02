Murfreesboro Silver Alert canceled; 80-year-old woman found safe

An 80-year-old woman who was reported missing in Murfreesboro has been found safe.

Doris Green was last seen walking on Harrison Avenue between 2 and 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Green is said to suffer from dementia and other medical issues.

Around 10:15 a.m., the police department said Green had been found and canceled the Silver Alert.

