Murfreesboro Silver Alert canceled; 80-year-old woman found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Murfreesboro Silver Alert canceled; 80-year-old woman found safe

Doris Green (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Doris Green (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

An 80-year-old woman who was reported missing in Murfreesboro has been found safe.

Doris Green was last seen walking on Harrison Avenue between 2 and 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Green is said to suffer from dementia and other medical issues.

Around 10:15 a.m., the police department said Green had been found and canceled the Silver Alert.

