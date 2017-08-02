White House confirms VP Pence will be in Nashville this week

The White House has confirmed Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Nashville on Thursday.

Pence will be the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner.

Air Force Two is expected to arrive in Nashville around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.