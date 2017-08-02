White House confirms VP Pence will be in Nashville on Thursday - WSMV Channel 4

White House confirms VP Pence will be in Nashville on Thursday

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Tennessee Republican Party website) (Source: Tennessee Republican Party website)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The White House has confirmed Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Nashville on Thursday.

Pence will be the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner. 

Air Force Two is expected to arrive in Nashville around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Music City Center.

Tickets are required for the event. Click here for more information.

Stay with News 4 for full coverage of the vice president's visit.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.