Neighbors concerned about being unable to use Metro parks

Residents are complaining that Tony Rose Park in Edgehill is blocked off. (WSMV)

Public parks are meant for people to enjoy, but over the past few weeks, News 4 has been showing you parks people can't use.

News 4 showed up at the Metro Board of Parks and Recreation meeting to get answers on Tuesday.

At Tony Rose Park, News 4 uncovered a deal the city made with a private developer allowing them to use the park for storing construction equipment.

"This feeling that there's this backroom dealings with our public lands ... it's dismaying, frankly," said Edgehill resident Rachel Zijlstra.

And the greenway at First Tennessee Park also raises questions.

The city spent $9.5 million on it, but it's closed for games and other events, and even then, it's only open certain hours of the day.

"I had somebody joke that this is about 20 percent of a greenway, because in terms of number of hours a day and number of days a year that it's open, in and around Sounds games, it's hard to think of this as being a greenway," said Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell, who represents District 19.

Monique Odom, interim director of Metro Parks and Recreation, is adamant that they don't make decisions behind closed doors and says they're open to suggestions.

As for the closed parks, Odom says there are alternatives.

"You have a lot of parks that you can use, more parks in Nashville and Davidson County are available to our public than anywhere else," Odom said.

The neighbors who live near Tony Rose Park say they should be able to use their own park.

The board was supposed to reconsider the deal they made with that private developer at Tuesday's meeting, but residents asked them to hold off until next month so they can have time to get on the same page and decide what they want.

