National Night Out events held across Middle Tennessee

City leaders say it's more urgent than ever to build positive relationships between residents and police.

Tuesday night was National Night Out Against Crime, which provides an intentional way to build positive relationships within the community, which will in turn make neighborhoods safer.

"At least it's one night of the year when everybody's got their minds on crimes that've already occurred and future crimes that we need to prevent," said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson.

The annual event encourages police officers and community members to come together in parks and community centers to get to know each other better.

In Murfreesboro, it meant bounce houses, water fun, food and games, giving officers a chance to build relationships with young people and encourage them to make smart decisions as they grow into adulthood.

Murfreesboro officers visited several neighborhoods, including Smyrna, to visit with as many residents as possible.

"Our officers are out there to protect the community, to be one with the community, to make this a great community. It's an opportunity for the community to interact with us and see that we're just like them," said Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr.

Communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide participate in National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August. This was the event's 20th year.

"The goal of the night is to make new friends, reacquaint with old friends, making sure that the community gets together and they know each other and they know they can depend on each other and they know they could involve us," Anderson said.

