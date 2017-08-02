Vanderbilt football players involved in shooting back on team - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt football players involved in shooting back on team

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three Vanderbilt football players who were suspended after two of them were shot last month are back on the team.

Police say O’montae Daley, Frank Coppet and Donaven Tennyson took a pellet gun to the Target parking lot on White Bridge Road.

The student-athletes were trying to get back a stolen phone when two men armed with real guns shot Daley and Coppet and stole their car.

Tennyson is a sophomore from Richmond, VA. He played in eight games in the 2016 season. Daley is a defensive back from Warner Robins, GA. Coppet is a redshirt freshman defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Vanderbilt officials issued this statement: "The matter has been addressed and we don't comment on student discipline matters."

