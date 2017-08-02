Vanderbilt football players involved in shooting back on team

Three Vanderbilt football players who were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a West Nashville Target have been suspended.

The three football players have been suspended from the team. (WSMV)

According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."

The shooting happened at Target on White Bridge Road. (WSMV)

The three football players are now back on the Vanderbilt team. (WSMV)

Three Vanderbilt football players who were suspended after two of them were shot last month are back on the team.

Police say O’montae Daley, Frank Coppet and Donaven Tennyson took a pellet gun to the Target parking lot on White Bridge Road.

The student-athletes were trying to get back a stolen phone when two men armed with real guns shot Daley and Coppet and stole their car.

Tennyson is a sophomore from Richmond, VA. He played in eight games in the 2016 season. Daley is a defensive back from Warner Robins, GA. Coppet is a redshirt freshman defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Vanderbilt officials issued this statement: "The matter has been addressed and we don't comment on student discipline matters."

