Congressman Black entering gubernatorial race in Tennessee - WSMV Channel 4

Congressman Black entering gubernatorial race in Tennessee

Congressman Diane Black (Source: TN.gov) Congressman Diane Black (Source: TN.gov)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

U.S. Congressman Diane Black is running for governor of Tennessee.

Black posted the announcement on her campaign website.

She is joining a long list of Republicans who have already announced their candidacy to become the Volunteer State's next governor.

