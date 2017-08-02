Police investigating road rage shooting in Germantown - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating road rage shooting in Germantown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police believe a case of road rage is behind an early morning shooting near downtown Nashville.

Shots were fired along 3rd Avenue North near Madison Street in Germantown.

Officers arrived to find three people inside a vehicle that had been shot by a passing car.

Police say the driver of the victim's car appeared to have been injured by broken glass but was treated at the scene. None of the passengers were hurt.

Officials have not released a description of the gunman, who is believed to have been driving a Chevy Impala.

