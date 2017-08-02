Man charged in murder of teenager in south Nashville

Raushaun Malik Hasan is charged with criminal homicide. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have arrested and charged Raushaun Malik Hasan with criminal homicide in connection with the murder of a teenager in south Nashville.

The investigation led to identifying 20-year-old Hasan as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Christian Lewis on Blue Lake Circle in the Timberlake Village Apartment Complex on March 27.

Hasan was taken into custody without incident at his home.

He declined answering any questions about the homicide.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

