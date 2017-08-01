Search ongoing for suspect in shooting at East Nashville restaurant

Police say the shooting happened inside Batter'd and Fried in East Nashville. (WSMV)

A terrifying scene unfolded inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville when a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone on Tuesday night.

The shooting, which appears to be related to an attempted robbery, happened at Batter’d and Fried on Woodland Street just after 9 p.m.

The victim was reportedly leaving the restaurant when he was approached by the gunman.

According to the victim, the suspect demanded him to hand over his gold chain. The victim punched and knocked the suspect to the ground, which is when the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot him in the leg.

Police said the victim, who was shot once, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Aaron Rosburg, who lives in the Five Points neighborhood, said he's a little surprised by the amount of crime in the area recently, but he won't let it affect him or his family.

"We're down here all the time. We live just a few streets away and uh, like I said, we've been here since '04, and it won't deter us," Rosburg said. "We'll still be eating at Batter'd & Fried and Five Points and everywhere around here."

A witness said the gunshot seemed muffled at first, but as soon as people eating nearby realized what happened, there was panic.

"People were at the tables, they were eating and I just ... it didn't sound really loud. I guess it was inside. It sounded like a balloon pop and everyone just started running toward the back," said Taylor Wayne.

Police are still trying to figure out if the victim and suspect knew each other or if this was random.

Authorities have not released a description of the gunman.

