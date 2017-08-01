Person shot inside East Nashville restaurant

Police say the shooting happened inside Batter'd and Fried in East Nashville. (WSMV)

Metro police say one person was shot inside a restaurant near Five Points in East Nashville on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at Batter’d and Fried at 1008 Woodland Street just after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

