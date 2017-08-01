Person shot inside East Nashville restaurant - WSMV Channel 4

Person shot inside East Nashville restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Police say the shooting happened inside Batter'd and Fried in East Nashville. (WSMV) Police say the shooting happened inside Batter'd and Fried in East Nashville. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police say one person was shot inside a restaurant near Five Points in East Nashville on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at Batter’d and Fried at 1008 Woodland Street just after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

News 4 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.