Arrest warrant issued for local rapper in shooting at Nashville restaurant

Metro police have issued an arrest warrant following a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant on Tuesday night.

Police say a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone inside Batter’d and Fried on Woodland Street in the Five Points area around 9 p.m.

Police said 36-year-old James Fletcher was hit in the left thigh in the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jermaine Shute, 32, charging him with aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession.

Shute is also known as Starlito, a Nashville-based rapper.

According to a news release, Fletcher had words with two other men as he entered the restaurant. Fletcher is seen on surveillance video punching one of the men. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Fletcher in the leg.

A witness said one of the two other men put a pistol in his waistband before leaving the restaurant.

Fletcher was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police said he refused to cooperate with detectives who attempted to interview him.

Fletcher has a lengthy arrest history and is currently on $45,000 bond following his arrest on May 1 for felony marijuana and gun charges.

Detectives said they expect to seek an arrest warrant later Wednesday in the shooting.

Aaron Rosburg, who lives in the Five Points neighborhood, said he's a little surprised by the amount of crime in the area recently, but he won't let it affect him or his family.

"We're down here all the time. We live just a few streets away and uh, like I said, we've been here since '04, and it won't deter us," Rosburg said. "We'll still be eating at Batter'd & Fried and Five Points and everywhere around here."

A witness said the gunshot seemed muffled at first, but as soon as people eating nearby realized what happened, there was panic.

"People were at the tables, they were eating and I just ... it didn't sound really loud. I guess it was inside. It sounded like a balloon pop and everyone just started running toward the back," said Taylor Wayne.

Arrest warrants have just been issued charging Jermaine Shute, 32, with agg assault & unlawful gun poss for Tue shooting @ Batter'd & Fried. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2017

Due to pending lineups, Shute's photo is not being released at present. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2017

