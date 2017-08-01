1 shot during possible attempted robbery at East Nashville restaurant

Police say the shooting happened inside Batter'd and Fried in East Nashville. (WSMV)

Metro police say one person was shot inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville on Tuesday night.

The shooting, which appears to be related to an attempted robbery, happened at Batter’d and Fried on Woodland Street just after 9 p.m.

The victim was reportedly leaving the restaurant when he was approached by the suspect.

According to the victim, the suspect demanded his gold chain. The victim punched and knocked him to the ground, which is when the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot him in the leg.

Police said the victim was shot once and has non-critical injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the victim and suspect knew each other, or if the shooting was completely random.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.