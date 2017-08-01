Woman killed, brother injured in north Nashville shootout

Janesia Young was shot and killed in the shootout. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend led to a fatal shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Janesia Young, 19, was killed in the shooting in the 3700 block of Village Trail. Her brother, 26-year-old Deangelo Young, was wounded. He is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police say Janesia Young and her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Andre Jones, planned to meet at a convenience store on Murfreesboro Pike so Jones could return items Young left at his apartment. Janesia Young was accompanied to that meeting by another boyfriend, 21-year-old Azariah Suttles. Jones was accompanied by a friend, 29-year-old Jediah Stovall.

During the meeting, police said Janesia Young and Jones got into a physical altercation. He and Stovall then left the convenience store.

Police said Jones and Stovall were followed by Janesia Young and Suttles to Village Trail. People in two other vehicles then arrived. Police believe they were called by Young after the altercation at the store. Deangelo Young was in one of those vehicles.

Police said at least one person from the two vehicles opened fire on Jones. Stovall returned fire.

At some point, police said Janesia Young was hit and fell to the ground. Her brother and another man put her into the vehicle and drove her to the Exxon station at 2200 Brick Church Pike. A North Precinct officer was then flagged down to assist.

Police said it’s unclear whose gunfire struck Janesia and Deangelo Young.

Madison detectives are working to identify everyone who fired shots. Two pistols were recovered from the scene.

