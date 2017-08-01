Woman killed, brother injured in north Nashville shootout

The stock market shattered yet another milestone on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 22,000 points for the first time. Markets have been on a steady upward trajectory since last fall.More >>
Metro police say a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend led to a fatal shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at the Tennessee Republican Party’s 2017 Statesmen’s Dinner.More >>
Police believe a case of road rage is behind an early morning shooting north of downtown Nashville.More >>
The Goodlettsville All-Stars, a team chosen from the very best of the Goodlettsville Little League, are hoping to make it back to the World Series.More >>
TSA officers recovered a loaded firearm from a carry-on bag at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning.More >>
A terrifying scene unfolded inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville when a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone on Tuesday night.More >>
When you think of Vanderbilt University, groundbreaking medical research, a top-notch law school and other superlatives may come to mind, but now there's something else.More >>
One of seven defendants in the "opioid epidemic" lawsuit filed by three Tennessee district attorneys general has denied all allegations in a response.More >>
A high-ranking member of an organized criminal gang has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in a Tennessee federal court.More >>
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >>
A terrifying scene unfolded inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville when a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone on Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Police believe a case of road rage is behind an early morning shooting north of downtown Nashville.More >>
Metro police say a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend led to a fatal shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
