1 killed, 1 injured in north Nashville shootout

The victims ended up near a gas station on Brick Church Pike. (WSMV)

One person was killed in a shootout in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro police said there was a shootout involving two different groups on the 3700 block of Village Trail around 8:20 p.m.

After gunfire was exchanged, the victims drove to the Exxon gas station on Brick Church Pike just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said one victim died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One other person was injured.

Additional information about the victims and suspects has not yet been released.

