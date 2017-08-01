1 dead in Nashville shooting; victims drove themselves to gas station

The victims ended up near a gas station on Brick Church Pike. (WSMV)

One person was killed in an apparent shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro police said the situation originated in the 3700 block of Village Trail around 8:20 p.m.

The two victims then ended up at a gas station in the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said one victim has died. Additional information about the victims and suspects has not yet been released.

Since the shooting happened in the Madison Precinct's jurisdiction and the victims drove themselves to Brick Church Pike, North Precinct officers are waiting for Madison officers to arrive for a full update.

