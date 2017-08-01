2 Metro health centers extend hours for student immunizations

The Metro Public Health Department is reminding parents to get their children’s shots before school starts next week.

The Lentz Public Health Center will be open extended hours until 6 p.m. this Tuesday and the following Tuesday.

The Woodbine location will be open until 7 p.m. this and the following Thursdays.

Parents must bring their child’s blue shot record card to make the process quick and easy.

For parents who don’t have insurance, shots are free at the health center. For those who are covered, the city will bill their insurance company.

Metro Schools students return to class on Monday, Aug. 7.

