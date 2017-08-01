Gov. Haslam, Preds CEO among speakers at Junior Achievement breakfast

This year’s Junior Achievement annual Awareness Breakfast kicked off Tuesday with some big guests.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Sean Henry, president and CEO of the Nashville Predators, were the featured speakers.

The Awareness Breakfast at Nissan Stadium offers the community a chance to learn about Junior Achievement, which teaches children the skills they need to run their own businesses and make smart economic decisions.

“I’ve learned a lot of good stuff. I learned about money, check balances. I learned how to use my check book properly. We also learned how to make friendships with my workers and help them when I need them to,” said Sam Holt with Junior Achievement.

Holt was part of a panel discussion hosted by News 4’s Tracy Kornet, which also included several high school Junior Achievement participants.

Students at Brentwood Academy recently won a national award for the company they created called Good Nashville. It netted more than $5,000, which they donated to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.