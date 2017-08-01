Adventure Science Center plans eclipse events - WSMV Channel 4

Adventure Science Center plans eclipse events

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

With just 20 days to go, Nashville’s Adventure Science Center is getting ready for the total solar eclipse.

The center will host eclipse-related activities nearly every day between now and Aug. 21.

The last total solar eclipse visible in Nashville was in 1478.

Click here for the Adventure Science Center’s full calendar of events.

