Driver accused of hitting bicyclist on Natchez Trace released from federal custody

Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
An incredible video shows a hit-and-run that the victim managed to walk away from. Facebook users who posted the video are calling for justice.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Dentures collected as evidence after a 2001 rape but never tested until last year have led to an eight-year prison sentence for a Tennessee man.More >>
The driver accused of hitting a bicyclist along Natchez Trace Parkway and then leaving the scene has been released from federal custody.More >>
A Davidson County mother claims Metro Schools dropped the ball after her daughter was sexually harassed in a classroom by another student.More >>
The glasses will be handed out on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue. The glasses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.More >>
The suspect was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Pegram on Tuesday morning.More >>
An education advocacy group's poll found that Democratic voters widely support Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and many want his education initiatives to continue through his successor.More >>
Attorneys involved with a Tennessee fatal school bus crash lawsuit want to restrict access to more court documents related to the case after a victim's mother posted two documents online.More >>
Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
A fatal crash involving three vehicles caused major delays Interstate 40 East in Wilson County on Tuesday morning.More >>
Police said the 18-year-old woman was in the car heading south on Baptist World Center Drive. The suspect driving in the opposite direction shot her in the head as he was driving past.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >>
A fatal crash involving three vehicles caused major delays Interstate 40 East in Wilson County on Tuesday morning.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.More >>
Frank Ramirez just wanted to get some sleep, but there was a pesky ghost in his Harlingen, Texas, hotel room whose mischievous redecorating was keeping him awake.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
A former official who stole more than $250,000 from a New Jersey agency that provides education to underprivileged children and used the money to buy a Maserati and expensive fur coat is now headed to prison.More >>
