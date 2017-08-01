Driver accused of hitting bicyclist on Natchez Trace released from federal custody

An incredible video shows a hit-and-run that the victim managed to walk away from. Facebook users who posted the video are calling for justice.

The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.

23-year-old Tyler Noe was struck while riding his bike on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.

Marshall Neely III is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.

The driver accused of hitting a bicyclist along Natchez Trace Parkway and then leaving the scene has been released from federal custody.

Marshall Neely III was arrested on Friday, which is when he made his initial court appearance.

Neely was released from custody on Tuesday on several conditions.

According to the court documents, Neely is not allowed to discuss the case with any of his immediate family members.

Previously, federal authorities said Neely's son was the one who identified his father in the video of the incident, which was recorded by another bicyclist.

Neely is not allowed to drive as part of his release conditions.

The incident happened on July 8. Police claim Neely hit the bicyclist, causing him to be thrown off his bike, and did not slow down or stop to check on the man.

Neely told News 4 he felt bad about what happened but said he did not hit the cyclist on purpose. Neely added he would have stopped if he had realized he hit someone.

Neely, 58, is charged with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent and obstruction of justice.

The video of the incident was posted on Facebook and has been viewed over 2 million times.

