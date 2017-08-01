Mother suing Metro Schools for civil rights violation

A Davidson County mother claims Metro Schools dropped the ball after her daughter was sexually harassed in a classroom by another student.

The woman says she's now suing the school district for a civil rights violation.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, lays out what happened to the 15-year-old girl in April.

The teen claims she was pulled into a classroom at Hunters Lane High School and was sexually harassed by another student.

A third student recorded the incident and circulated the video online.

The victim's attorneys say the school didn't do enough to prevent this and failed to investigate it afterward. They claim the school district violated Title IX, which is a federal statute that protects gender-based discrimination in schools.

