Loveless Cafe's Peach Blueberry Pie

?A classic lattice-topped homemade peach blueberry pie bursting with sweet summer flavors!

1 cup all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons confectioners sugar

6 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter (cubed)

1 large egg yolk

Pour the dough onto a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a large ball. Wrap the ball in plastic wrap; set aside. Refrigerate if not using until next day.

Add the egg yolk and pulse to blend, mixing only until the dough comes together; do not over-process.

Pulse to cut in the butter, processing until no lumps are visible and the mixture is the texture of cornmeal.

Scatter the cold butter evenly over the top of the dry ingredients.

?Place flour and confectioners sugar in a food processor and whirl briefly to blend.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet as a liner.

Place the pie shell on the baking sheet and set aside.

In a medium sized bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and cardamom.

Rub together with your fingertips to mix thoroughly.

Add the peach slices and blueberries; toss to coat well.

Scrape the fruit with juices and seasonings into the pie shell.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out your lattice dough into a disk shape until 1/8 - 1/4 inch thick.

With a pizza wheel or a sharp knife, cut the dough into 10 strips, each about 1 inch wide

Place 1 strip over the center of the pie and 2 strips on either side, leaving about 1/2 inch between and trimming the ends to fit.

Then arrange the remaining strips in the opposite direction on a slight diagonal to form lattice with diamond-shaped openings.

Bake for 1 hour 15 min, or until the juices are bubbling gently in the center and the lattice crust is golden brown.

Let cool completely to set the filling before cutting.