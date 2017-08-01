Loveless Cafe's Peach Blueberry Pie

Peach Blueberry Pie
?A classic lattice-topped homemade peach blueberry pie bursting with sweet summer flavors!
Lattice Crust
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons confectioners sugar
6 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter (cubed)
1 large egg yolk
Directions
- ?Place flour and confectioners sugar in a food processor and whirl briefly to blend.
- Scatter the cold butter evenly over the top of the dry ingredients.
- Pulse to cut in the butter, processing until no lumps are visible and the mixture is the texture of cornmeal.
- Add the egg yolk and pulse to blend, mixing only until the dough comes together; do not over-process.
- Pour the dough onto a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a large ball. Wrap the ball in plastic wrap; set aside. Refrigerate if not using until next day.
Peach Blueberry Pie
Ingredients
1.5 pounds of peaches ( 2 - 2.5 cups peeled, sliced peaches)
3/4 cup blueberries
1/2 cup sugar
3.5 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon cardamom
1 - 9-inch pie crust
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Place a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet as a liner.
- Place the pie shell on the baking sheet and set aside.
- In a medium sized bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and cardamom.
- Rub together with your fingertips to mix thoroughly.
- Add the peach slices and blueberries; toss to coat well.
- Scrape the fruit with juices and seasonings into the pie shell.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out your lattice dough into a disk shape until 1/8 - 1/4 inch thick.
- With a pizza wheel or a sharp knife, cut the dough into 10 strips, each about 1 inch wide
- Place 1 strip over the center of the pie and 2 strips on either side, leaving about 1/2 inch between and trimming the ends to fit.
- Then arrange the remaining strips in the opposite direction on a slight diagonal to form lattice with diamond-shaped openings.
- Bake for 1 hour 15 min, or until the juices are bubbling gently in the center and the lattice crust is golden brown.
- Let cool completely to set the filling before cutting.
- Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.