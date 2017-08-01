Man accused of stabbing wife in AL arrested in Cheatham County

The suspect was arrested along Highway 70 in Pegram. (WSMV)

Police in Cheatham County have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his wife in Alabama.

The suspect, identified as William Crawford, was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Pegram on Tuesday morning.

According to police, an officer first noticed Crawford speeding along Kingston Springs Road.

The pursuit went on for half a mile until Crawford eventually stopped in front of the Shell gas station on Highway 70.

Police said Crawford gave the officer a fake name when he was questioned.

Officers searched Crawford's vehicle and allegedly found blood all over the car. When asked about how the blood got there, Crawford reportedly could not give an explanation.

Police said they also found a woman's purse inside the car. When they checked the woman's name, they discovered she was the victim of a stabbing in Andalusia, AL.

News 4 was there as the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office booked Crawford into the jail.

Crawford will be charged with attempted first-degree murder.

