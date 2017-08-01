Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 East in Wilson County

An elderly man was killed in the crash on I-40 East. (WSMV)

A fatal crash involving three vehicles caused major delays on Interstate 40 East on Tuesday morning.

One person was killed in the wreck, which happened between the exits for Watertown and Linwood Road just before 8 a.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a man in a GMC Envoy crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit a Nissan Maxima and a Kia Sorento.

The elderly man who was driving the Sorento was killed in the crash. Officials have not released his name.

Several other people, including children, were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The right lane remains blocked in the area. Eastbound lanes were shut down for about an hour.

The THP's investigation into the crash is ongoing. No one has been charged at this time.

