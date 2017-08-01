I-40 East shut down in Wilson County due to fatal crash

A fatal crash involving three vehicles has shut down Interstate 40 East in Wilson County.

One person was killed in the wreck, which happened between the exits for Watertown and Linwood Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit two other vehicles.

TDOT estimates the scene will be cleared by 10 a.m. and says westbound traffic is not being affected at this time.

THP troopers are investigating the crash.

