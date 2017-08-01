I-40 East shut down in Wilson County due to fatal crash - WSMV Channel 4

I-40 East shut down in Wilson County due to fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

A fatal crash involving three vehicles has shut down Interstate 40 East in Wilson County.

One person was killed in the wreck, which happened between the exits for Watertown and Linwood Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit two other vehicles.

TDOT estimates the scene will be cleared by 10 a.m. and says westbound traffic is not being affected at this time.

THP troopers are investigating the crash.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • I-40 East shut down in Wilson County due to fatal crashMore>>

  • Special

    Wilson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.