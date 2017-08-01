Expert gives safety tips for posting on social media

Chances are that you've seen photos from your friends showing what they did over the weekend, or maybe you even posted something yourself.

Don Baham with Kraft Technology Group says it's OK to post pictures on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter as long as you keep a few things in mind.

Baham said it's especially important to keep your Facebook profile private. If the account is public, anyone can see your page. It's also best if you set it up so people have to request to follow you on Instagram and Twitter.

Experts say to avoid tagging your location because it can be an easy way for potential burglars to know your home is vacant.

Whenever you download a new app, Baham suggests reading the privacy policy. Companies want you to believe your information is protected, but that's not always the case.

"In their privacy policy statements, they clearly indicate they can use that data for marketing purposes or potentially with third parties," Baham said.

Something to consider when you're signing up for a new app - don't feel like you always have to tell the truth.

Baham said if you feel uncomfortable giving the personal information the app is asking for, you can lie about your name or birthday, as long as it still allows you to access the app.

