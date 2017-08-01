Dentures left at rape scene lead to guilty plea

The interstate is closed between the exits for Watertown and Linwood Road. The wreck happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
In just hours, hundreds will gather at a memorial service to remember the life and legacy of Mayor Megan Barry's only son.More >>
Police say two people were inside the car that hit a retaining wall. One person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.More >>
Chances are that you've seen photos from your friends showing what they did over the weekend, or maybe you even posted something yourself.More >>
Tennessee officials and the United Way are using a $1.6 million grant to help Nashville families who live in poverty.More >>
Dentures collected as evidence after a 2001 rape but never tested until last year have led to an eight-year prison sentence for a Tennessee man.More >>
A woman was driving southbound on 4th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue when she hit a parked truck, causing her SUV to overturn.More >>
Several people were able to walk away from a horrific crash in Forest Hills overnight. The head-on collision happened on Old Hickory Boulevard.More >>
The burglar threw a rock and smashed the front door at the Philips 66 gas station on Foster Avenue.More >>
