Police investigating rollover crash in downtown Nashville

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in downtown Nashville overnight.

A woman was driving southbound on 4th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue when she hit a parked truck, causing her SUV to overturn.

The driver was stuck inside her SUV but was not injured.

It's not clear if the woman will be facing any criminal charges.

