Police investigating rollover crash in downtown Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating rollover crash in downtown Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in downtown Nashville overnight.

A woman was driving southbound on 4th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue when she hit a parked truck, causing her SUV to overturn.

The driver was stuck inside her SUV but was not injured.

It's not clear if the woman will be facing any criminal charges.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police investigating rollover crash in downtown NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.