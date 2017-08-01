4 injured in head-on collision in Forest Hills - WSMV Channel 4

4 injured in head-on collision in Forest Hills

Posted: Updated:
Several people were injured in the crash on Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV) Several people were injured in the crash on Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police responded to a horrific head-on collision on Old Hickory Boulevard in Forest Hills overnight.

Two adults and two children were sent to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown, but police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Online Public File

