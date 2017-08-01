I-24 West reopens after injury crash near I-440

One person was ejected during the crash on I-24 West. (WSMV)

Emergency crews responded to an injury wreck on Interstate 24 in south Nashville on Tuesday morning.

All lanes have reopened between Interstate 440 and Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say two people were inside the car that hit a retaining wall. One person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the initial wreck. No injuries were reported.

I-24 West at I-440 CLOSED for a serious injury crash that ejected a person out onto the interstate. AVOID! pic.twitter.com/5kDjyAwPY6 — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) August 1, 2017

HUGE backup on I-24 West at the I-440 junction because of this ejection crash. 24 is CLOSED until at least 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/bL118U2SCK — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) August 1, 2017

