I-24 West reopens after injury crash near I-440 - WSMV Channel 4

I-24 West reopens after injury crash near I-440

Posted: Updated:
One person was ejected during the crash on I-24 West. (WSMV) One person was ejected during the crash on I-24 West. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency crews responded to an injury wreck on Interstate 24 in south Nashville on Tuesday morning.

All lanes have reopened between Interstate 440 and Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say two people were inside the car that hit a retaining wall. One person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the initial wreck. No injuries were reported.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.