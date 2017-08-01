Memorial service planned for Mayor Barry's son Tuesday morning

In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.

Mayor Megan Barry’s son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.

The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.

Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.

Max Barry is the only son of Megan and Bruce Barry. (Source: Mayor Barry's Office)

The memorial service for Max Barry will begin at 10 a.m. (Source: Mayor Barry's Office)

In just hours, hundreds will gather at a memorial service to remember the life and legacy of Mayor Megan Barry's only son.

Max Barry, 22, died of a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village and is expected to last for an hour.

According the the program, there will be a moment of silence and country artist John Prine will sing.

On Monday, friends and family gathered for a an emotional vigil at the Blair School of Music.

Max Barry had just graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a degree in communications.

Those who knew him best say they'll remember him as someone who loved music and the outdoors.

In a statement on Sunday, the mayor shared more about her son:

Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends.



Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.

Below is the full obituary for Max Barry:

Max H Barry, born December 9, 1994, died of an apparent drug overdose in the Denver area on July 29 at the age of 22. Son of Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, Max was born and raised in Nashville. He attended Eakin Elementary School, West End Middle School, and Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School before attending and graduating from University School of Nashville. He graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, with a bachelor’s degree in communications. A lover of music, and 1990s hip-hop in particular, Max’s dream was to find a career in music and radio. While at college, Max would occasionally DJ at KUPS, the radio station for the University of Puget Sound. Max was our beloved boy. He made us laugh and he made us crazy. We will never hear him say momma or pops again. We will never dance at his wedding or celebrate another milestone with him. But we will remember him for the sweet, sweet soul that he was. The soul that was restless and calm and free and beautiful and kind. Max was the kindest person we ever knew. He loved his family and his friends. He loved his dogs, Hank and Murray and Sherman and he tolerated Boris. He loved skiing and Colorado and climbing mountains and being outside. He loved hanging out and watching a movie and he loved fishing. He loved hugs and he loved baseball hats. Max leaves behind so many people who loved him including his parents and his grandparents, Joyce Brody, Jan Mueller, and Ken Mueller, his aunts and uncles and cousins and his friends. Max, we will miss you. God speed, our precious boy.

This memorial is open to the public and will be held in the 1925 Auditorium. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The adjacent auditorium will provide seating for the overflow crowd and will have audio and video of the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Max Barry's name to the Oasis Center or the Nashville Humane Association.

News 4 will be providing a live stream of the memorial service on WSMV.com.

