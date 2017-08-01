Memorial service planned for Mayor Barry's son Tuesday morning

Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.More >>
The son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry’s son died Saturday night of an apparent overdose in Denver, CO. Max Berry was 22 years old.More >>
In light of the news that Max Barry, son of Mayor Megan Barry, died from a drug overdose Saturday night, combined with the current opioid epidemic across the United States, WSMV has compiled a list of different resources and clinics in the Nashville area that specialize in drug abuse and addiction treatment.More >>
Tennessee officials and the United Way are using a $1.6 million grant to help Nashville families who live in poverty.More >>
Dentures collected as evidence after a 2001 rape but never tested until last year have led to an eight-year prison sentence for a Tennessee man.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to an injury wreck on Interstate 24 in south Nashville. The westbound lanes remain shut down between Interstate 440 and Murfreesboro Pike.More >>
A woman was driving southbound on 4th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue when she hit a parked truck, causing her SUV to overturn.More >>
Several people were able to walk away from a horrific crash in Forest Hills overnight. The head-on collision happened on Old Hickory Boulevard.More >>
In just hours, hundreds will gather at a memorial service to remember the life and legacy of Mayor Megan Barry's only son.More >>
The burglar threw a rock and smashed the front door at the Philips 66 gas station on Foster Avenue.More >>
Just days before the bell rings in many Middle Tennessee districts, school officials are passing an emergency order aimed at closing a loophole.More >>
What’s under the big white tent near the Opryland Hotel? It’s not a furniture sale. For a hint, look at the billboards around town with a horse and some unusual words.More >>
Police said the 18-year-old woman was in the car heading south on Baptist World Center Drive. The suspect driving in the opposite direction shot her in the head as he was driving past.More >>
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >>
Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.More >>
Frank Ramirez just wanted to get some sleep, but there was a pesky ghost in his Harlingen, Texas, hotel room whose mischievous redecorating was keeping him awake.More >>
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >>
The victims were walking to a restaurant along Elm Hill Pike near Heney Drive when they were hit just before 11 p.m.More >>
Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Monday.More >>
A former official who stole more than $250,000 from a New Jersey agency that provides education to underprivileged children and used the money to buy a Maserati and expensive fur coat is now headed to prison.More >>
Just days before the bell rings in many Middle Tennessee districts, school officials are passing an emergency order aimed at closing a loophole.More >>
