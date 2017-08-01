Police looking for suspect in south Nashville gas station break-in

Police released this photo of the suspect's car, which is a gold Buick. (WSMV)

Police released surveillance photos of the suspected burglar. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south Nashville.

The burglar threw a rock and smashed the front door at the Philips 66 gas station on Foster Avenue.

The man got away with cigarettes and left in a gold Buick, which possibly has a missing back window.

