Cavalia Odysseo opens in Nashville on Aug. 30

What’s under the big white tent near the Opryland Hotel?

It’s not a furniture sale. For a hint, look at the billboards around town with a horse and some unusual words.

Cavalia Odysseo comes from one of the creators of Cirque du Soleil.

The tent is the world’s largest traveling big top at 125 feet tall.

The Odysseo show involves 50 artists and 65 horses. There are 12 different breeds from six countries.

The show opens Aug. 30. Tickets range from $50 to more than $200.

