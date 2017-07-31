Woman critically injured in shooting; search continues for gunma - WSMV Channel 4

Woman critically injured in shooting; search continues for gunman

Police are using surveillance video from a nearby business to piece together what happened.
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.

Police said Thomesha Nuuhiwa was riding in a Nissan Altima on Baptist World Center Drive around 6 p.m. when someone in a silver or champagne colored SUV fired multiple shots at the Altima. Nuuhiwa was hit in the back of the head.

Witnesses said the gunman hung out the window of the SUV and fired into the Altima, which was driven by Nuuhiwa’s uncle, Tevin Battle.

Battle, 25, drove Nuuhiwa to Centennial Medical Center. She was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition. Battle was not hurt.

Police said the attack appeared to be targeted. The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

The suspect SUV was seen fleeing westbound on West Trinity Lane.

The alleged gunman is described as a thin black male who appears to be in his early 20s.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

