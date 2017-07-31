Teenager critically injured in shooting; search continues for gunman

Police are using surveillance video from a nearby business to piece together what happened. (WSMV)

Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.

Police said Thomesha Nuuhiwa was riding in a Nissan Altima on Baptist World Center Drive Monday afternoon when someone in a silver or champagne colored SUV fired nine shots at the Altima. Three bullets entered the car. Nuuhiwa was hit in the back of the head.

Witnesses said the gunman, who was driving the SUV, leaned out the window of the SUV and fired into the Altima, which was driven by Nuuhiwa’s uncle, Tevin Battle.

Battle, 25, drove Nuuhiwa to Centennial Medical Center. She was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition. Battle was not hurt.

Police say the attack appeared to be targeted, but Nuuhiwa was not the intended victim.

The teen had recently graduated from East Nashville Magnet High School. A classmate told News 4 Nuuhiwa was reserved but really sweet, and made classmates laugh in their guitar class.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

"That is just reckless," said Star Moore. "Nobody wants to feel unsafe coming to a store or even just driving by so, that's just my biggest thing. If you see something speak up."

Moore told News 4 she was on her way to the Brothers Market convenience store on Monday afternoon, but she said something told her to wait a minute before leaving. When she arrived, the store was surrounded with crime scene tape.

"I come here a lot, a whole lot. Me and many son," Moore said. "It's definitely a sad thing. I'm just glad I wasn't caught up in the crossfire, and I feel bad for the woman who did."

Shawna Lindsey said her nieces and nephews live behind the store. They were outside playing when it happened.

"You cant even let your kids out to play without somebody being reckless," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said she lives around the corner from Willow Creek Court where another woman was shot and a man killed in a shooting Monday evening, just hours after Nuuhiwa. She says she fears for her own children's safety.

"We are two blocks away from the man that was killed, and that was really really too close to home," Lindsey said.

She said people in the community need to come together to stand up against the growing crime.

Nearly 150 people have been shot in Nashville this year alone, an increase of more than 90 from this time in 2016. Twenty-three shooting victims have been children this year.

There was a total of 83 homicides last year in Davidson County. There have already been 62 homicides so far in 2017 in Davidson County. Ten victims have been children under 18, including one victim of child abuse.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson said he wants more people who have information about the latest homicides in Nashville to come forward. He said the police force will also be growing in the coming months to meet the demands of the growing city.

Police say the alleged gunman is described as a thin black male who appears to be in his early 20s. The suspect SUV was seen fleeing westbound on West Trinity Lane.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

18y/o Thomesha Nuuhiwa's in critical condition after being shot in the head while riding in a car. Police search for gunman. My story at 5&6 pic.twitter.com/mSJYmtH0iG — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) August 1, 2017

