Police: Woman shot in head while riding in car

Police are using surveillance video from a nearby business to piece together what happened. (WSMV) Police are using surveillance video from a nearby business to piece together what happened. (WSMV)
Metro police say a woman was shot in the head while in the passenger seat of a car on Monday.

Police said the 18-year-old woman was in the car heading south on Baptist World Center Drive. The suspect driving in the opposite direction shot her in the head as he was driving past.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police do not have a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators are using surveillance video from a nearby business to get a clearer picture of what happened.

