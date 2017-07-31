Emergency order passed aimed at keeping certain teachers out of classroom

Just days before the bell rings in many Middle Tennessee districts, school officials are passing an emergency order aimed at closing a loophole.

They hope this will keep people out of the classroom that have no business teaching children.

The order puts the power back in the board's hands.

Members will get to use stricter rules to determine a teacher's future in Tennessee.

Former Moore County gym teacher William Haynes admitted to having sex with a student back in 2007. He pleaded guilty statutory rape.

This past May, the State Board of Education said it was forced to reinstate Haynes’ license because his record was expunged.

A judge argued the case didn't meet the criteria to deny a license.

“Obviously that's not someone we want in the classroom,” said Board of Education Attorney Elizabeth Taylor.

In pushing for the emergency order, Taylor explained that because the student was 19, she was of legal age. Therefore, the teacher did not commit a felony.

A judge told the board if they did not reinstate Haynes’ license they would be held in contempt.

“It’s infuriating, absolutely infuriating,” said Nashville mom and former teacher Sarah Wilson.

Wilson agrees that loophole needs to be closed now.

“I think the board in Tennessee or the board in Nashville needs to be able to look at a case and say this doesn't fit our criteria,” Wilson said.

The board has been trying to get new rules in place for a year now, but said this recent case affirms they need it passed now.

“There is a definite threat to the health, safety and well-being of our students and our classroom if the emergency ruling is not in effect,” Taylor said.

The emergency rules passed unanimously.

The board said without the move, it could be another school year before they went into effect.

