Metro police still waiting on new motorcycles

Metro police have been asking for new motorcycles for years. Metro Council approved the funding over a year ago, but officers never received their new rides.

Police use motorcycles in a number of different scenarios, and now they need new ones. Out of 25 motorcycles, only 19 were still working at last check.

The majority of the motorcycles are 2009 models with a life expectancy of three to five years.

“Yeah, we approved money for new motorcycles and apparently it has still not occurred. I don’t know why,” said Metro Councilman Steve Glover, who represents District 12.

News 4 has learned there were mistakes during the bidding process.

Metro Finance officials said they improperly gave the bid to Bloodworth BMW. Boswell Harley-Davidson filed a protest saying they weren’t scored fairly.

The process must now start over, delaying the motorcycle purchase even further.

“Of course it makes me angry, and yeah it makes me sick that we’re letting bureaucracy hold down what our officers need out on the streets. That is literally idiotic. And why it’s occurring, I don’t know. And if I could change it personally, I would,” Glover said.

A spokesperson for Metro Finance told News 4:

We are working very hard to get the new bikes as quickly as possible, but I don’t think anybody in fleet or elsewhere would put officers on bikes that are unsafe.

Glover disagrees.

“No, it’s not fine, and I don’t appreciate the fact that downtown seems to think it’s OK to look us dead in the eye and tell us it’s OK, because it’s not OK,” he said.

The new bidding process could reportedly take anywhere from four to six weeks. In the meantime, the officers wait, using motorcycles some say aren’t fit for duty.

“They cannot protect us if we the government don’t provide them with the equipment they need,” Glover said.

The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police said they have been concerned for a long time about the number of police motorcycles. They added the process is taking longer than they would like. They say they have been working with city leadership and hope for a resolution soon.

