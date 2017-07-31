Visitation held for Nashville mayor's son

Visitation was held Monday for Max Barry, the son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce.

Max Barry, the couple’s only son, died of an apparent overdose in Colorado on Saturday night.

While many knew him as the mayor’s son, the 22-year-old had created a new life for himself on the West Coast.

Friends and classmates at the University of Puget Sound reacted to his sudden death.

“It was a big shock, and it was obviously way, way, way too soon,” said Max Hirtz-Wolf, Max Barry’s college friend.

Hirtz-Wolf met Max Barry during their freshman year in 2013. The two remained closed through graduation in May.

“You meet a lot of people in college but it’s rare to find someone like him who kind of could bring you in like that,” Hirtz-Wolf said. “I felt like I could tell him anything even though I didn’t see him all the time and we didn’t go way back.”

Hirtz-Wolf said they bonded over struggles with weight gain.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I might not be the healthiest but I can change. I can get better,’” Hirtz-Wolf said. “I kind of knew he had some problems, some demons, but I thought he was kind of turning the corner on that. So this is more unexpected than I would have expected.”

Mayor Megan Barry released a statement on Monday:

Max was our beloved boy. He made us laugh and he made us crazy. I will never hear him say momma again. We will never dance at his wedding or celebrate another milestone with him. But we will remember him for the sweet, sweet soul that he was. The soul that was restless and calm and free and beautiful and kind. Max was the kindest person we ever knew.

“You know he was a good guy when you hear a parent like that speak with that kind of passion and love for their son, because that’s really what he gave back,” Hirtz-Wolf said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said Max Barry died Saturday night at a friend’s home in Littleton, CO, a suburb south of Denver. The cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are in, which could take a month or more.

Max Barry’s memorial service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Belcourt Theatre. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.