Suspect vehicle recovered in north Nashville shooting; gunman remains at large

Police say a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly shooting in north Nashville earlier this week has been recovered.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in the 3600 block of Willow Creek Court on Monday.

The male victim, identified as 30-year-old Alex Holcomb, was shot multiple times. He died while being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The 34-year-old female victim was shot in the leg. She has been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said it appears the suspects were shooting into the home and the victims returned fire.

On Tuesday morning, police said it appears the shooting may have been drug-related.

Police are still working to identify the gunman, who was driving a red Lincoln Navigator with temporary tags. The rear window of the vehicle was shot out.

Friday, police said the Navigator had been recovered on Pennock Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing an open white button shirt resembling a Chicago Cubs jersey.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting or the Navigator is asked to call 615-742-7463.

