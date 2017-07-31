Police identify man killed in north Nashville shooting; Gunman remains at large

Police say the gunman was driving a red Lincoln Navigator. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Willow Creek Court. (WSMV)

Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in north Nashville.

The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Willow Creek Court just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The male victim, identified as 30-year-old Alex Holcomb, was shot multiple times. He died while being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The female victim was shot in the leg. She is expected to survive.

Investigators said it appears the suspects were shooting into the home and the victims returned fire.

On Tuesday morning, police said it appears the shooting may have been drug-related.

Police are still working to identify the gunman, who was driving a red Lincoln Navigator. The rear window of the vehicle was shot out.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the Navigator is asked to call 615-742-7463.

This red Lincoln Navigator contains the gunman in last night's murder on Willow Creek Court. The rear window has been shot out... pic.twitter.com/gzkJ7Mm2g2 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 1, 2017

Willow Creek Court case: Alex Holcomb, 30, fatally wounded in exchange of gunfire. See the Navigator or have info? 615-742-7463 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 1, 2017

